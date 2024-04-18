Rams have a first-round pick for the first time since 2016, but there’s no guarantee they’ll use it

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams haven’t made a first-round pick in the NFL draft since they moved up to get Jared Goff in 2016. They’ve used their first-round picks since then as trade capital to build the roster that eventually won the Super Bowl in February 2022. The Rams are still holding the 19th overall pick this month. While general manager Les Snead could always trade it, he has a few areas of need that might be best addressed with a first-round talent. Those areas include the defensive line, where Aaron Donald’s retirement has left a gaping hole in the heart of LA’s defense.

