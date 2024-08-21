Rams expect to move into new Woodland Hills headquarters next week — probably

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are set to move into their new complex next week. Probably. They were supposed to start using the new facility in Woodland Hills, California, at the start of August. But hiccups putting the finishing touches on it meant the Rams returned to California Lutheran University for the past three weeks. The campus in Thousand Oaks was always meant to be a temporary base of operations for the Rams. But they’ve been there since the franchise returned to Los Angeles in 2016. The new digs in Woodland Hills will be an upgrade, even though a permanent team headquarters on the site isn’t finished.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.