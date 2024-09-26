Rams expect time together will be beneficial to reconfigured offensive line

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have no new injuries coming out of their comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and the newfound continuity should be helpful to the offensive line in particular. Right guard Kevin Dotson felt the group came together in the fourth quarter, when the Rams overcame a 10-point deficit to win 27-24. The offense gained 126 of its 296 yards in the fourth, averaging 7.88 yards per play and getting into the red zone three times.

