Rams’ Ernest Jones has been given permission to seek a trade amid contract impasse, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has been given permission to seek a trade amid an impasse with Los Angeles on a contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Rams aren’t publicizing the discussions with Jones, a defensive captain and a key contributor to the defense for the past three years. Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Rams, who drafted him out of South Carolina in the third round in 2021. He was their leading tackler last season.

