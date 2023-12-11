Rams eager to rebound from ‘gut-wrenching’ overtime loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — It had been more than a month since the Los Angeles Rams had experienced the sense of emptiness that comes with losing a football game. Falling 37-31 in overtime to the Ravens on Sunday wasn’t easy to take, yet the Rams took consolation in knowing they gave the powerful Ravens everything they could handle before a 76-yard punt return by Tylan Thomas ended LA’s three-game winning streak. The Rams won’t let this bitter defeat deter them from continuing their late-season surge toward a spot in the NFL playoffs. Los Angeles was 3-6 after losing to Green Bay on Nov. 5, but since then the Rams have proven they can play with anyone.

