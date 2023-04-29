Rams draft Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 4th round

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett throws during drills at Georgia football Pro Day, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. In the first nine drafts after former sixth-round pick Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl following the 2002 season, there were an average of seven QBs taken in the final three rounds of the draft. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stetson Bennett will get a chance to deliver for the Los Angeles Rams. Georgia’s two-time national championship-winning quarterback was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the NFL draft. That unites him with coach Sean McVay and fellow former Georgia signal-caller Matthew Stafford on the West Coast. The 25-year-old Bennett’s unlikely route from junior college to the heights of collegiate success has been well documented, but the NFL worthiness of the quirky quarterback known as “The Mailman” has been hotly debated for years.

