Rams decide not to put WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve for now, hoping for a quick recovery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have elected not to put receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve with the hopes he could still recover from his ankle injury in a shorter time frame. The Rams put offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson on injured reserve Wednesday after both were injured in Los Angeles’ blowout loss at Arizona. Kupp hurt his ankle in the second quarter against the Cardinals, but the Super Bowl 56 MVP won’t need surgery. He is currently in a cast to minimize movement, but McVay is hoping Kupp can recover quickly.

