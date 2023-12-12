Rams cut kicker Mason Crosby after Lucas Havrisik’s strong game at Baltimore; long snapper injured

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have cut veteran kicker Mason Crosby from their practice squad after incumbent Lucas Havrisik had a strong game at Baltimore. The Rams also placed rookie long snapper Alex Ward on injured reserve and signed veteran long snapper Carson Tinker. Crosby signed with Los Angeles last week, returning to the NFL after his 16-year career in Green Bay ended last winter. Crosby appeared to be the imminent replacement for Havrisik, who had missed two field-goal attempts and an extra point in the past two games. Havrisik then made three field goals without a miss in the rain at Baltimore last weekend, and Rams coach Sean McVay elected to stick with him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.