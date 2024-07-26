Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick suffers season-ending torn ACL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Derion Kendrick will have season-ending surgery for a torn ACL that the cornerback suffered during the Los Angeles’ Rams’ first training camp practice. Kendrick injured his knee Wednesday during a full-team drill while tracking a receiver. Coach Sean McVay says Kendrick will have surgery in a couple of weeks and will be placed on injured reserve. Kendrick was a sixth-round pick in 2022. He played in all 17 games last season, starting 12, and had 49 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defensed. The Rams’ secondary suffered a second injury on Thursday when cornerback Darious Williams appeared to strain a hamstring on final play of practice.

