Rams confident in John Wolford if Stafford sits out Sunday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — John Wolford has led the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Arizona Cardinals before, and his teammates are confident he can do it again if needed Sunday. The fact that Wolford has barely played at all since that exciting NFL debut in Week 17 of the 2020 season isn’t a public concern for the Rams’ players and coaches. The seldom-used backup quarterback will lead the Rams at SoFi Stadium if Matthew Stafford isn’t cleared to return from the concussion protocol. Stafford watched practice on Thursday at the Rams’ training complex while Wolford led the first-team offense in workouts.

