Rams confident in interior of offensive line after late position swaps for Jackson and Avila

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) takes the snap from center Steve Avila during a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys at the Cowboy's NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jayne Kamin-Oncea]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams spent the offseason preparing to play Jonah Jackson at left guard and Steve Avila at center, only for them to flip spots late in the buildup to their season opener at the Detroit Lions on Sunday. With Jackson’s natural position being center and Avila having performed well at left guard as a rookie, the Rams believe the switch will strength the middle of the offensive line, which is all the more important with left tackle Alaric Jackson suspended and right tackle Rob Havenstein dealing with an ankle injury.

