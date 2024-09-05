Rams confident in interior of offensive line after late position swaps for Jackson and Avila

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams spent the offseason preparing to play Jonah Jackson at left guard and Steve Avila at center, only for them to flip spots late in the buildup to their season opener at the Detroit Lions on Sunday. With Jackson’s natural position being center and Avila having performed well at left guard as a rookie, the Rams believe the switch will strength the middle of the offensive line, which is all the more important with left tackle Alaric Jackson suspended and right tackle Rob Havenstein dealing with an ankle injury.

