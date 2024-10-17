Rams, coming off bye week, hope to get offense on track against struggling Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday seeking their fourth straight win in the infrequently played series. The Rams had a bye week following a 24-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 6 and will be looking to score 21 or more points for the second time this season. The Raiders will play their first game after trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets.

