Rams claim CB Emmanuel Forbes off waivers from Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed cornerback Emmanuel Forbes off waivers from Washington. They waived undrafted rookie defensive back Charles Woods to make room on the roster. Forbes was a first-round pick by the Commanders in 2023, but the club released him Saturday. Forbes started 10 games as a rookie, but the Mississippi State product’s playing time dwindled to almost nothing under coach Dan Quinn this season. Forbes was considered undersized to be an elite NFL defensive back before Washington used a first-round pick on him, and his play did little to discourage that perception.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.