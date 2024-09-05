Rams CB Darious Williams goes on injured reserve before season opener with hamstring problem

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He is out for at least four games. Williams re-signed with the Rams in the offseason after two years with Jacksonville. He injured his hamstring in the second practice of training camp and had been largely sidelined since then, but the veteran practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. Williams was a starter on the Rams’ Super Bowl championship team during the 2021-22 season, his fourth with the Rams after joining them as an undrafted rookie. He parlayed his success into a deal with the Jaguars.

