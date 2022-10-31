Rams can’t sustain offense in second half of loss to 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams did not score in the second half of their 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It was their eighth straight regular-season loss against their Bay Area rivals. Although the Rams put together two long touchdown drives in the first half, they were built on short throws and screens that protected the offensive line and minimized pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Niners adjusted in the second half, taking away star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and sacking Stafford twice as the Rams had 58 yards on 25 plays.

