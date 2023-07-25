Rams’ Cam Akers agrees with running backs’ complaints as he heads into his contract year

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Cam Akers wasn’t invited to join the Zoom call held by several top NFL running backs last weekend to discuss the distressing state of compensation at their position. Yet the Rams’ leading rusher in 2022 realizes the issue is about to affect him significantly. Akers is entering his contract year after three up-and-down seasons in Los Angeles that have included a Super Bowl ring, a torn Achilles tendon and a three-game midseason banishment due to an ugly clash with the coaching staff. Akers is fully healthy and determined to show what he can do with a season free of drama.

