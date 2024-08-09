Rams’ battered offensive line shows improvement in joint practice with Micah Parsons and Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — With three starters on the offensive line out because of injuries, the Los Angeles Rams’ joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys could have made for a long and unpleasant afternoon. The Rams’ makeshift front performed well, although it wasn’t enough to keep Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons from making his presence known. Having struggled in both run and pass blocking in a workout with the Chargers on Sunday, Rams coach Sean McVay was pleased to see a better showing from the offensive line.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.