Rams’ battered offensive line shows improvement in joint practice with Micah Parsons and Cowboys

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, talk on the field following a joint practice during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jayne Kamin-Oncea]

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — With three starters on the offensive line out because of injuries, the Los Angeles Rams’ joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys could have made for a long and unpleasant afternoon. The Rams’ makeshift front performed well, although it wasn’t enough to keep Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons from making his presence known. Having struggled in both run and pass blocking in a workout with the Chargers on Sunday, Rams coach Sean McVay was pleased to see a better showing from the offensive line.

