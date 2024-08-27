Rams are closing in on a deal to trade linebacker Ernest Jones to Tennessee, AP sources say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are working on a deal to trade linebacker Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Rams and Titans hadn’t finalized the deal to send Jones to Tennessee. Jones was the Rams’ leading tackler and defensive signal-caller last season, and he was expected to be a key component of their defense this fall as one of the NFL’s better interior linebackers. But the 2021 third-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

