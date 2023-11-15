Rams announce their plan to build a new training complex in Woodland Hills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have announced their plan to build their first permanent headquarters and training complex since the franchise returned to California. The Rams will construct their facility in Woodland Hills, a neighborhood of Los Angeles in the southwest corner of the San Fernando Valley. The team will move to their new address next year, initially working in a temporary complex similar to the temporary trailers they’ve occupied since 2016 in Thousand Oaks. The Rams’ intentions have been widely known over the past two years since owner Stan Kroenke began buying nearly 100 acres of property in Woodland Hills.

