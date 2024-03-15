Rams agree to terms with former Washington safety Kamren Curl on a 2-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Safety Kamren Curl has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Curl spent his first four NFL seasons with the Washington Commanders, who drafted him out of Arkansas in the seventh round. He quickly became a key component of their defense, playing both safety spots and frequently taking on the responsibilities of a linebacker in their defensive scheme. Curl had a career-high 115 tackles last season. He could be the replacement for Jordan Fuller, who is a free agent after starting all 17 games for the Rams last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.