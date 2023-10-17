Rams add Super Bowl winner RB Darrell Henderson to practice squad, promote Royce Freeman to roster

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed Super Bowl-winning running back Darrell Henderson to their practice squad and promoted Royce Freeman to the active roster. The Rams made the moves Tuesday after top running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers left their 26-9 victory over Arizona with injuries. Williams’ ankle injury and Rivers’ knee injury are likely to sideline them for at least this week’s game against Pittsburgh. Henderson spent his first 3 1/2 NFL seasons with the Rams. He started 28 games and rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns for Los Angeles, including a career-high 688 yards in the 2021-22 season.

