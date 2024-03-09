Rams add former Eagles, Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai to Sean McVay’s coaching staff

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL defensive coordinator Sean Desai has joined the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff as a senior assistant. Desai was the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator last season after serving as the Seattle Seahawks’ associate head coach in 2022. He spent the previous nine years on the Chicago Bears’ staff, serving as their defensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams also hired veteran coach Jerry Schluplinski as a senior assistant. Schluplinski was the Raiders’ tight ends coach last season, and he had a six-year stint on the New England Patriots’ coaching staff in which he won three Super Bowl rings.

