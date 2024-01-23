Rampant Chelsea surges into English League Cup final to give American owners chance at first trophy

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides fifth goal during the English League Cup semi final second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

Chelsea’s big-spending American ownership has a date at Wembley Stadium as the club seeks a first trophy of its chaotic and so-far-underwhelming new regime. Chelsea routed second-tier Middlesbrough 6-1 in the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit. Cole Palmer scored two of the goals while Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was also on target. Chelsea won 6-2 on aggregate and will play either Liverpool or Fulham in the Feb. 25 final. Middlesbrough was looking to become the first team from outside the Premier League to reach the competition’s title match since 2013.

