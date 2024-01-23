Rampant Chelsea surges into English League Cup final to give American owners chance at first trophy

Chelsea’s big-spending American ownership has a date at Wembley Stadium as the club seeks a first trophy of its chaotic and so-far-underwhelming new regime. Chelsea routed second-tier Middlesbrough 6-1 in the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit. Cole Palmer scored two of the goals while Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was also on target. Chelsea won 6-2 on aggregate and will play either Liverpool or Fulham in the Feb. 25 final. Middlesbrough was looking to become the first team from outside the Premier League to reach the competition’s title match since 2013.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.