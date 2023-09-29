Rampant All Blacks drop 14 tries on Italy at the Rugby World Cup

LYON, France (AP) — Scrumhalf Aaron Smith scored three of New Zealand’s seven first-half tries as it overwhelmed Italy 96-17 in a pivotal pool match at the Rugby World Cup in Lyon. Smith completed his first test hat trick in an 18-minute period in the middle of the first spell in which New Zealand scored and converted five tries on its way to a 49-3 lead by halftime. It finished with 14 tries, adding seven more in the second half. Italy scored two tries, including the last of the match to Monty Ioane in stoppage time.

