Ramos homers, Hicks earns 4th win as Giants beat Rockies 4-1 for first series sweep this year

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos hit his second big league home run, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Sunday for their first series sweep this season.

Hicks (4-1) allowed one run and three hits over five innings with no walks as the Giants stretched their winning streak to a season-high four.

Sean Hjelle, Luke Jackson, Taylor Rogers and Camilo Doval each pitched a hitless inning to complete a three-hitter. Doval struck out Jake Cave for the final out and remained perfect in eight save chances.

Ramos homered in the sixth inning against Victor Vodnik. His other big league homer was last Aug. 12 against Brock Burke of Texas.

Ryan McMahon homered in the first inning for the Rockies, who lost their eighth consecutive game at Oracle Park. Colorado arrived with a seven-game winning streak, its longest since 2019, but dropped to 6-19 on the road this season.

LaMonte Wade Jr. tied score 1-1 with a fifth-inning RBI single that extended his on-base streak to 19 games, matching a career high.

Matt Chapman drove in another run on an infield single later in the inning for a 2-1 lead. It was Chapman’s 11th straight plate appearance reaching base safely, and his seventh straight at-bat with a hit.

San Francisco added a third run on a fielding error by McMahon at third.

Rockies starter Dakota Hudson (1-7) allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Ramos made it 4-1 in the sixth with his first homer this season.

Colorado selected the contract of right-hander Matt Koch from Triple-A Albuquerque and designated infielder Julio Carreras for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Jake Bird was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. … C Elias Díaz missed his fourth straight game due to left hand soreness. … OF Nolan Jones and INF/OF Kris Bryant, both on the IL with lower back strains, continued their rehab assignments with Triple-A Albuquerque and could return as soon as Tuesday at Oakland.

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (left adductor strain) will come off the IL and start Wednesday at Pittsburgh, according to manager Bob Melvin. … C Patrick Bailey (concussion) has resumed full baseball activity and will be reevaluated this week.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Cal Quantrill (3-3, 3.66 ERA) seeks his fourth straight win Tuesday night when Colorado opens a three-game series at Oakland. The Athletics counter with RHP Aaron Brooks (0-1, 3.86).

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (4-4, 3.03) opens a three-game series at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night opposite Pirates LHP Martín Pérez (1-3, 4.86).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.