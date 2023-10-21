Ramos helps Sevilla hold his former club Real Madrid to 1-1 draw. Hat trick for Atletico’s Griezmann

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Ramos has played his first game against former club Real Madrid since returning to the Spanish league. He helped Sevilla grab a point in a 1-1 draw. David Alaba scored an own-goal to put Sevilla ahead in the 74th, but Dani Carvajal equalized with a header four minutes later. Ramos helped Madrid win 22 trophies in 16 seasons before leaving in 2021. The former Spain defender returned to boyhood club Sevilla last month. Antoine Griezmann scored a hat trick after Celta Vigo was left with 10 men to lead Atletico Madrid’s 3-0 road win. Atletico moved into second place at three points behind Madrid and with a game in hand.

