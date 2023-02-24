Ramos ends international career after call from Spain coach

MADRID (AP) — Spain veteran Sergio Ramos has ended his international career after being told by the new coach of the national team that Ramos was no longer in his plans. Ramos criticized coach Luis de la Fuente for deciding not to pick him regardless of his future performances. The Paris Saint-Germain central defender said he wished he could have played more for the national team and that his time with “La Roja” would have ended in a better way. The 36-year-old Ramos helped Spain win the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, and the World Cup in 2010.

