Ramiro Enrique scores twice to reach 8 goals in his last 12 games and Orlando beats Cincinnati 3-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ramiro Enrique scored twice to reach eight goals in his last 12 games and Orlando City beat Cincinnati 3-1. Orlando (15-11-7) can clinch homefield advantage in the first round of the MLS playoffs if New York City does not beat Nashville on Sunday. Cincinnati (17-11-5), which finished with a 7-7-2 record at home, will travel to Philadelphia for its final match of the regular season on Oct. 19. Orlando has scored 58 goals this season, surpassing its previous club record of 55 in 2016 and 2023.

