Ramiro Enrique scores go-ahead goal in stoppage time to help Orlando rally from a 2-goal deficit

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ramiro Enrique scored a go-ahead goal in second-half stoppage time and Orlando rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Crew 4-3 on Saturday night for its seventh win in the last nine MLS matches. Enrique also tied it at 3-all in the 86th minute. Orlando (14-6-8) won its fourth straight regular-season home game for the first time since 2018. Orlando has also won all six meetings with Columbus at Exploria Stadium. Columbus (13-9-6) has scored 31 goals in its last 14 MLS matches. Columbus led 1-0 at halftime before an exciting six-goal second half. Cucho Hernández made it 3-1 in the 68th, but Orlando midfielder Facundo Torres scored five minutes later for a one-goal deficit.

