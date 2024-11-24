Ramiro Enrique, Pedro Gallese lead Orlando City past Atlanta United 1-0 for trip to conference final

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ramiro Enrique scored a first-half goal and that was all goalkeeper Pedro Gallese would need to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over rival Atlanta United in an Eastern Conference semifinal at Inter&Co Stadium. No. 4 seed Orlando City, in its first trip to the conference final, will host the seventh-seeded New York Red Bulls next Saturday or Sunday with a trip to the MLS Cup final on Dec. 7 on the line. The Red Bulls have made the playoffs in 14 straight seasons but never won the Cup.

