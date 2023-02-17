Ramírez, Rengifo win in arbitration, Helsley, Rojas lose

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay outfielder Harold Ramírez and Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo won their salary arbitration cases, while St. Louis closer Ryan Helsley and Arizona infielder Josh Rojas lost. Ramírez will get $2.2 million rather than Tampa Bay’s offer of $1.9 million, and Rengifo will receive $2.3 million instead of the Angels’ $2 million proposal. Helsley will earn $2.15 million rather than his $3 million request and Rojas will get $2,575,000 instead of his $2.9 million asking price. Teams hold a 7-5 lead in decisions with five pending and two cases left to be argued.

