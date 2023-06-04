Ramírez, Hernández lead Crew to 4-2 victory over Charlotte

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Christian Ramírez scored in each half, Cucho Hernández added a goal and an assist and the Columbus Crew doubled up Charlotte FC 4-2. Ramírez put Columbus (7-6-3) on top early, scoring in the 5th minute. Hernández notched an assist on Ramírez’s fourth goal of the season. The assist gives Hernández, who scored the winner on Wednesday in a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids, a hand in at least one goal in seven straight matches. He joins Edson Buddle (2003) as the only Crew players to accomplish the feat. Ramírez, along with Yaw Yeboah, picked up an assist in the 21st minute on a goal by Max Arfsten to make it 2-0. Arfsten’s second goal of his rookie season came in his first start and fourth appearance.

