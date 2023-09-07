Ram, Salisbury reach US Open men’s doubles final, aim for 3rd straight title in Flushing Meadows

NEW YORK (AP) — Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury have a chance for the first U.S. Open men’s doubles three-peat in more than 90 years. The No. 3-seeded team pulled out a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory over the No. 2-seeded duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek on Thursday, moving into the finals with their 17th straight victory in Flushing Meadows. Ram and Salisbury will face 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, the No. 6 seeds, on Friday. Bopanna and Ebden beat the veteran French team of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first semifinal.

