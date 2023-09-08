Ram and Salisbury win third straight US Open men’s doubles title, first to do that since 1912-14

NEW YORK (AP) — Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury have won their third straight U.S. Open title. They rallied to beat Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Ram and Salisbury extended their winning streak at Flushing Meadows to 18 matches. They are the first men’s team to win three straight U.S. Opens since Americans Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-14. The women’s doubles final will be No. 12 Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva against No. 16 Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe. Siegemund and Zvonareva won the U.S. Open title in 2020 in their first time playing together.

