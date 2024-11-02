Ralph Rucker IV accounts for 3 touchdowns and Bucknell holds off Lafayette 21-14

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV had two touchdown runs and his touchdown pass with 5 1/2 minutes remaining lifted Bucknell to a 21-14 victory over Lafayette. Gavin Willis’ fumble recovery late in the game sealed the win for Bucknell. Rucker’s 19-yard run opened the scoring early in the first quarter and his 1-yard run early in the fourth tied it at 14. Rucker drove the Bison 65 yards in nine plays on their next possession and his 9-yard pass to Eric Weatherly put Bucknell ahead 21-14 with 5:38 remaining. Lafayette responded with a 63-yard drive deep into Bucknell territory, eventually reaching the 2-yard line. After a penalty backed them up, the Leopards fumbled, and Willis recovered.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.