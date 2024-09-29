Raley rallies Mariners twice, Raleigh homers in 7-6 win over A’s in 10 innings

SEATTLE (AP) — Leo Rivas scored on Justin Turner’s fielder’s-choice grounder to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Oakland Athletics 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday night.

Pinch-runner Rivas avoided Shea Langeliers’ tag attempt at the plate with a wide slide, giving Seattle its third straight win and 11th victory in its final at-bat of the season.

Luke Raley rallied the Mariners twice for their seventh win in their last nine. First, Julio Rodríguez scored from first base on Raley’s double into the left-field corner for a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning.

Then he hit a two-run homer to right field to tie it 6-6 in the ninth. His 22nd homer came after Langeliers had put the A’s up 6-4 in the top of the inning with a three-run homer.

Eduard Bazardo (2-0) earned the win and Scott Alexander (1-3) took the loss.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hit his 92nd career homer in the fourth inning, tying him with Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets Hall of Famer Mike Piazza for most home runs through the first four years of a career for catchers. That also ties Alvin Davis’ team record. Ninety of the 92 homers came after the switch hitter’s first year in the majors.

Josh Rojas added a two-run single later in the inning to put Seattle up 3-0.

Emerson Hancock, a rookie right-hander making his 12th start after being called up from Triple-A Tacoma, walked four batters. He struck out three and gave up five hits in 5 1/3 innings. But he started the fifth by putting Max Schuemann on base, then one out later Brent Rocker hit his 39th homer to cut the Mariners’ lead to 3-2.

Tyler Soderstrom tied it in the sixth with a solo shot to the left-field corner.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller was moved to the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right index finger. The move opened a roster spot for Hancock. Miller was 12-8 and led the majors with nine starts of 6-plus scoreless innings. He’s the first Mariners starter with an ERA lower than 3.99 (2.94) and a WHIP below 1.00 (0.98) since Félix Hernández in 2014.

UP NEXT

Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (8-12, 3.33 ERA) faces Oakland RHP Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.35) to close out the season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.