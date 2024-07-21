Raley hits three-run homer to help Mariners overcome injury to Rodriguez and beat Astros 6-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Luke Raley hit a three-run homer, Bryan Woo pitched 5 2/3 solid innings and the Seattle Mariners overcame an injury to Julio Rodriguez to beat the Houston Astros 6-4 on Sunday.

Rodríguez left the game with two outs in the sixth inning after he leapt for a flyball and appeared to twist his right ankle against the pad of the center field fence on a triple by Yordan Alvarez, who hit for the cycle.

Rodriguez grabbed at his ankle in pain and stayed on the ground for several minutes before walking off the field with manager Scott Servais and trainer Taylor Bennett.

Rodríguez was replaced in center field by Victor Robles.

The hit was the third of the game for Alvarez, who also had a first-inning single and a fourth-inning homer against Woo. Alvarez completed the cycle with a double in the eighth against Mariners reliever Gregory Santos.

Woo (4-1) retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced, and allowed only two hits over his first five innings before he was pulled with two outs in the sixth. Woo allowed four hits and two earned runs, with no walks and five strikeouts.

Dylan Moore put the Mariners ahead in the second inning with a two-run triple off Astros starter Ronel Blanco (9-5). After Alvarez made it a one-run game with his 429-foot drive, Jorge Polanco responded with a solo homer for Seattle in the bottom half of the inning to make it 3-1.

The Astros scored again when Alvarez drove in Mauricio Dubón on his sixth-inning triple, but Raley responded with his homer in the bottom half to give Seattle a four-run lead.

Jeremy Peña hit a solo homer for the Astros in the seventh and Chas McCormick hit an RBi single in the eighth.

Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHPs Justin Verlander (neck discomfort) and Luis Garcia (Tommy John surgery) both felt good after throwing bullpens on Saturday, and manager Joe Espada said the plan is for both to throw again sometime in the next couple of days.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (4-7, 5.63 ERA) will pitch Monday in Houston’s series opener at Oakland.

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (7-7, 3.63 ERA) will start Monday against Angels lefty Tyler Anderson. Miller has a 1.25 ERA in his past seven starts, with 10 walks and 27 strikeouts.

