Rakitic ends second stint with Spanish club Sevilla to join Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Ivan Rakitic has become the latest soccer player to leave Europe for Saudi Arabia. He has moved from Spanish club Sevilla to Al Shabab. Sevilla announced the deal that ends the Croatian’s stint with the club after 323 appearances over two separate periods. Financial details of the move were not immediately available. The 35-year-old Rakitic played for Sevilla from 2011-14 before being sold to Barcelona, where the midfielder stayed until returning in 2020. Rakitic is the international player with the most appearances for Sevilla.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.