Rajasthan thumps Hyderabad by 72 runs in IPL

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Rajasthan Royals showed plenty of batting muscle at the top of the order while Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed 4-17 in a resounding 72-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening Indian Premier game on Sunday. Jos Buttler plundered 54 off 22 balls inside the batting powerplay while his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) and captain Sanju Samson (55) also scored heavily to contribute to Rajasthan’s strong total of 203-5. Hyderabad finished on a disappointing 131-8 after Trent Boult (2-21) dismantled the home team’s batting by claiming two wickets in his first over before conceding a run as Chahal ran through the middle-order, claiming the key wickets of Harry Brook (13) and Mayank Agarwal (27).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.