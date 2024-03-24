Rajasthan and Gujarat enjoy winning starts in Indian Premier League cricket

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Sanju Samson has scored 82 not out off 52 balls as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs to make a winning start in cricket’s lucrative Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans did enough in the final over to defeat Mumbai Indians by six runs. Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, came back to his former home ground only to watch Shubman Gill make a winning start as Titans captain.

