Raiola helps Nebraska pull away from Purdue in the 2nd half, 28-10

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Dylan Raiola threw for 257 yards, including a touchdown pass, to lead Nebraska to a 28-10 victory over Purdue in Big Ten action. Trailing 3-0 late in the third quarter, the Cornhuskers scored 28 unanswered points before Purdue scored in the final 2 minutes. Nebraska (4-1, 1-1) took the lead at 7-3 on Raiola’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Jahmal Banks with 2:49 remaining in the third quarter.

