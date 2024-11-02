Rain washes out Saturday’s 3rd round of the LPGA Japan tournament, now reduced to 54 holes

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Heavy rain and storms associated with Typhoon Kong-rey have washed out the third round of the LPGA’s Japan tournament and reduced it to 54 holes. The LPGA said the tournament was scheduled to be completed on Sunday at Seta Golf Course. The tropical storm has most seriously affected the Philippines and Taiwan. In Taiwan, it brought heavy winds, flooding and resulted in two deaths. Hana Wakimoto shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to maintain her lead after the second round. The Japanese player shot 63 in the opening round and had a 13-under-par total of 131.

