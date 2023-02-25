Rain washes out practices, qualifying for NASCAR at Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — NASCAR has canceled practice and qualifying sessions for the weekend races at Fontana because of ongoing heavy rains. Both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers will race without practice on the track east of Los Angeles. The starting orders will determined by the metric used to set the qualifying order. The Xfinity race scheduled for Saturday afternoon is not yet postponed, but officials are monitoring the rain to determine whether it’s possible to run the second race of the new season. Christopher Bell will be on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race.

