Rain washes out play in ATP Tour’s National Bank Open in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Rain washed out all play Friday in the National Bank Open as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby rolled through. Thirteen matches were postponed, including three second-round singles matches that were delayed Thursday night. The ATP Tour event is set to run through Monday. On Thursday afternoon, top-ranked Jannik Sinner opened his title defense with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Borna Coric in the second round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.