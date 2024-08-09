Rain washes out play in ATP Tour’s National Bank Open in Montreal

By The Associated Press
Stands sit empty as rain forced the cancelation of matches at the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Remiorz]

MONTREAL (AP) — Rain washed out all play Friday in the National Bank Open as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby rolled through. Thirteen matches were postponed, including three second-round singles matches that were delayed Thursday night. The ATP Tour event is set to run through Monday. On Thursday afternoon, top-ranked Jannik Sinner opened his title defense with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Borna Coric in the second round.

