Rain washes out last ODI between series winner Sri Lanka and New Zealand

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Rain has ruined New Zealand hopes of a consolation win against Sri Lanka after washing out the third and final one-day international in Pallekele. Sri Lanka won its fifth ODI series at home this year after beating the Black Caps in the first two rain-disrupted games. New Zealand made its most promising start in the series on Tuesday and reached 112-1 in 21 overs before rain denied further play. Will Young completed his half-century and was unbeaten on 56. Henry Nicholls finally was amongst the runs by scoring 46 not out.

