Rain threat after England sets Australia target of 310 to win deciding one-day international

BRISTOL, England (AP) — England has set Australia a total of 310 runs to win their deciding fifth match of the one-day international series. Ben Duckett hit 107 in 91 balls and captain Harry Brook contributed a 52-ball 72 with seven sixes in England’s 309 all out in 49.2 overs after having to bat first at Bristol. The series is tied at 2-2. Australia is the world champion in the 50-over format, but has lost two in a row against England after seeing a 14-game winning streak snapped. The forecast is for heavy rain later Sunday, which could lead to a second washout in 12 months at this ground. Australia need to bat 20 overs to decide who wins the series 3-2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.