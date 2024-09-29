Rain threat after England sets Australia target of 310 to win deciding one-day international

By The Associated Press
England's Harry Brook in action during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England, Sunday Sept. 29, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Davy]

BRISTOL, England (AP) — England has set Australia a total of 310 runs to win their deciding fifth match of the one-day international series. Ben Duckett hit 107 in 91 balls and captain Harry Brook contributed a 52-ball 72 with seven sixes in England’s 309 all out in 49.2 overs after having to bat first at Bristol. The series is tied at 2-2. Australia is the world champion in the 50-over format, but has lost two in a row against England after seeing a 14-game winning streak snapped. The forecast is for heavy rain later Sunday, which could lead to a second washout in 12 months at this ground. Australia need to bat 20 overs to decide who wins the series 3-2.

