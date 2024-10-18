Rain suspends play in BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea with Green in the lead

PAJU, South Korea (AP) — Rain washed out much of the second round of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea with none of the players having completed their rounds. Hannah Green of Australia, Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa and Jenny Shin of South Korea led after Thursday’s first round with scores of 8-under 64. The incomplete second round will be completed on Saturday prior to the start of the third round. Rain is not in the forecast for the rest the tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.