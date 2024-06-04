Rain stops England from attempting tough run chase after Scotland impresses at cricket T20 World Cup

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — England’s T20 World Cup cricket opener against Scotland has ended in a no result because of rain with each team getting a point. That left the Scots possibly the more disappointed of the two teams. Defending champion England went into its first-ever Twenty20 international against Scotland as the heavy favorite but Scottish chances increased significantly after England was set a tough revised target of 109 in 10 overs. Rain prevented any further play. Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones made a spirited 90-0 in a revised 10 overs each team. England’s target was then recalculated to 109 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Netherlands enjoyed a six-wicket win over Nepal in Group D at Grand Prairie, Texas.

