Rain stops England from attempting tough run chase after Scotland impresses at cricket T20 World Cup

By The Associated Press
Fans remain in the stands as rain interrupts an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Mazalan]

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — England’s T20 World Cup cricket opener against Scotland has ended in a no result because of rain with each team getting a point. That left the Scots possibly the more disappointed of the two teams. Defending champion England went into its first-ever Twenty20 international against Scotland as the heavy favorite but Scottish chances increased significantly after England was set a tough revised target of 109 in 10 overs. Rain prevented any further play. Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones made a spirited 90-0 in a revised 10 overs each team. England’s target was then recalculated to 109 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Netherlands enjoyed a six-wicket win over Nepal in Group D at Grand Prairie, Texas.

