Rain, rain, go away: French Open players deal with the stress of schedule-changing showers

PARIS (AP) — The rain just keeps coming at the French Open. It has been delaying and postponing matches, jumbling the schedule and creating stress and uncertainty for the world’s best tennis players. There were showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. That meant the last second-round match did not get finished until nearly 1 a.m. on Friday. And there is more wet weather in the forecast for Friday. That prompted the organizers of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament to push up the start times on some courts to 10 a.m. on Friday, an hour earlier than usual.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.