Rain overnight postpones first skateboarding event at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The first day of skateboarding competition at the Paris Olympics has been postponed after rain overnight. World Skate, the sport’s governing body, cited adverse weather conditions for the move. Men’s street skateboarding scheduled for Saturday was postponed to Monday. Rain has been one of the big stories early in the Games after constant showers and occasional downpours served as the backdrop for the opening ceremony. As of 10 a.m. CEST, much of the rain had cleared from the area and no other events had yet been disrupted by rain.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.